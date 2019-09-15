David Blackey takes issue (Sept. 8 Tribune) with Opinion page contributions from Christopher Ruff and Carrie Teegarden, stating they voice nothing about children already born. But readers may recall that the issue at hand was the opening of Planned Parenthood on the north side of La Crosse and the commentary by Liam Moran (Aug. 25 Tribune). Ruff and Teegarden were obviously addressing only the abortion problem.
There is absolutely no reason to believe that they do not care about children who are already born.
It seems that when a person embraces the idea that abortion is the answer to solving problems, it works best to use a smokescreen, such as accusing the pro-life advocate of doing nothing to help solve the problems of children born into less-than-ideal circumstances.
You have free articles remaining.
I noticed that Blackey uses the term “actual children” referencing, I believe, the troubles of immigrant children, and finds the term “unborn” inappropriate.” Dear readers, take a look at the billboard at the foot of the Cass Street Bridge. That is an actual child -- born or unborn.
The baby still in the womb is in one of the most dangerous places to be in this day and age. I would advocate that no fetus (little one) should lose its life through abortion. David Blackey says he doesn’t want a lot of abortions. Pro-life pregnancy centers would be most happy to have his contribution.
Virginia Horstman, La Crosse