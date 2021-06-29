Viterbo receives HRSA grant to help increase mental health professionals

Viterbo University has received a $1,326, 559 grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to help increase the number of mental health professionals in integrated health settings in rural southwest Wisconsin.

This Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training Program grant will fund Viterbo’s Integrated Systems Training in Evidence-based Practices (InSTEP) initiative for the next four years. The InStep program seeks to recruit a diverse student population and workforce of professional counselors who will practice in high-need and underserved areas.

“Integrated behavioral health is an opportunity to provide well-trained teams to improve health and wellness outcomes,” said Deb Murray, director of Viterbo’s counselor education programs. “For example, individuals with chronic illness or diabetes or cardiac issues, can experience increased anxiety and/or depressive symptoms and struggle with motivation for the behavior changes that will provide them with a higher quality life. The counseling profession is prepared to facilitate motivation and behavior change and address substance use and other mental health issues.”