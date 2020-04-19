Vivien Edwards: No luck getting straight answers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have watched almost all of the president's press conferences pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, there were endless discussions about numbers of supplies ordered, interactions with Russia and Saudi Arabia over oil disputes, low unemployment among people of color, the improving stock market, nasty companies and governors, trade relations with China and that our unpreparedness was the fault of someone else.

The president's most recent objective was that workers return to their jobs on May 1.

Would work conditions be safe? "Yes," the president replied; then, followed by a reiteration of all of the above and some additions: the need to blockade ships from South America that carry drugs and sex traffickers and the imperative to help Boeing recoup its losses stemming from crashing 737s.

What parameters will you use to determine readiness to return to work, Mr. president? He pointed to his head.

Thankfully the experts were given the opportunity to explain that mass testing was necessary to identify people who tested positive. These needed to take a second test, a serological test, to determine the presence of antibodies.