Article 25 United Nations Declaration on Human Rights states everyone has a right to a standard of living adequate for the health and well being for himself and his family, including food, clothes, housing and medical care and necessary social services.
Motherhood and childhood are entitled to special services. Mr. President, you had no hesitation in condemning others for their violations of human rights as in Executive Order 13818 Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuses and Corruption (Dec. 21, 2017).
Why do you look at the mote in your brother's eye but do not see the beam in your eye? Matthew 7:3 Quit blaming Obama and Democrats, but not Republicans, for the child abuse we are witnessing, You are in charge. You can issue an Executive Order. Who would believe that in the United States incarcerated children would receive more compassionate care at a Humane Society?
Vivien Edwards, La Crescent