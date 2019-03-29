Monday night's town hall meeting at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse raised the question of whether a judge should recuse himself or herself from a case in which one of the parties has made a large donation to the judge's campaign.
The U.S. Supreme Court has addressed this issue more than once: In 2015, Chief Justice Roberts quoted an earlier Supreme Court opinion as follows: "Even if judges were able to refrain from favoring donors, the mere possibility that judges' decisions may be motivated by the desire to repay campaign contributions is likely to undermine the public's confidence in the judiciary."
In 2017, dozens of Wisconsin judges petitioned the Wisconsin Supreme Court to honor this view.
In a supporting letter from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, it was pointed out that "the recusal rule adopted by the Wisconsin Supreme Court is grossly at odds with the U.S. Supreme Court's instructions on recusal that have been spelled out in several court cases."
The Court rebuffed the petition, refusing even to hold a public hearing. In Wisconsin, judges still need not recuse themselves no matter how much a litigant has contributed to their campaigns.
Judge Lisa Neubauer, a candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, favors a stronger recusal rule for Wisconsin. She intends to recuse herself from trials involving contributors to her own election campaign. She deserves your vote on April 2.
W. A. Morgan, La Crosse