This is to compliment the La Crosse Tribune on its frequent reports from the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism. I believe they are factual and reliable, and the topics are important.
They often make matters transparent that would otherwise be hidden from the public. I appreciate their length, which allows full reporting and perusal.
The center is nonpartisan. It has won a number of journalism and legal awards, including a first-place national award from the Society of Professional Journalists,
I hope its reports continue to appear frequently in the Tribune.
W.A. Morgan, La Crosse