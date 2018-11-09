Try 1 month for 99¢

This is to compliment the La Crosse Tribune on its frequent reports from the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism. I believe they are factual and reliable, and the topics are important.

They often make matters transparent that would otherwise be hidden from the public. I appreciate their length, which allows full reporting and perusal.

The center is nonpartisan. It has won a number of journalism and legal awards, including a first-place national award from the Society of Professional Journalists,

I hope its reports continue to appear frequently in the Tribune.

W.A. Morgan, La Crosse

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0