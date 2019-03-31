The Democrats are now suggesting that the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court should be increased.
Let’s see: Back in 1789, in the beginning, Congress authorized six justices.
An even number was functionally difficult, so in 1807, Congress increased that to seven justices.
In 1837, the number was increased to nine.
Again, for whatever reason the members of Congress had in mind, in 1863 another change was made up to another awkward even number: 10.
In 1866, the number was again reduced to seven.
Finally in 1869, the number was stabilized at nine.
Before the Second World War, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt wanted to once more monkey with the number authorized -- then referred to as packing the court -- but his own Democrat Party (with its 1930s substantial congressional majorities,) was not persuaded to do so.
For 150 years, nine has worked.
Now, for whatever their rationale, the Democrats want to change things.
Does something smell, insofar as their quest is concerned?
Or, do they just not want the people to know what their opaque reasons may be?
Walter F. Baltz, West Salem