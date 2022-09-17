Warren McCurdy: Inspiring news has positive impact

If you're like me you can't hardly stand to listen or watch the news because of it's constant negativity, right?

So, here is some real inspiration about real people who have created some positive impact. The full article is in the current addition of Mother Jones magazine which you can read online for yourself, www.motherjones.com/crime-justice/2022/06/mental-health-san-francisco-street-crisis-response-team-cahoots-police-violence/.

"Cities like San Francisco are dispatching civilian responder teams to help with mental health emergencies as a police alternative."

These teams consist of a fire department medic, a behavioral health specialist and a peer counselor, which are part of an effort to reduce violent interactions and misunderstandings between police and these persons. "Since Nov 2020, they have responded to thousands of incidents without even one leading to an arrest or death."

Now, that is a model worth being inspired about. So why can't we as a caring community create similar teams to respond to these folks in a caring and helpful way?

And it doesn't matter who leads here, be it the fire department, the churches, politicians or a group of concerned citizens intent on being part of the solution to better our community.

Hope this inspires some action soon.

Warren McCurdy

La Crosse