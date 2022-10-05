 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warren McCurdy: Questioning a political ad

In a recent TV ad sponsored by the Republicans, they accused Tony Evers of releasing Terry Shaw, a convicted murderer, from prison.

Did any of you gentle readers look this up to see the truth? Ooops?

Warren McCurdy

La Crosse 

