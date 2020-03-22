Wayne Delagrave: Padesky stands out for county board

County voters of the 7th District, you have an opportunity to elect an individual who will truly represent you and your interests.

That individual is Gary Padesky, a lifelong resident of La Crosse.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary is an individual of the highest integrity, and his years of experience on the city of La Crosse Common Council researching and debating tough issues, and then making tough decisions, has served the City Council, and will serve the County Board -- and most importantly, you, his constituents -- well.

I encourage you to support Gary Padesky to represent you, the voters of the La Crosse County 7th District, in the upcoming April 7 election.

Wayne Delagrave, La Crosse

Wayne Delagrave is retired finance director/treasurer for the city of La Crosse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0