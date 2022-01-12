Wayne Thogmartin: City should reconsider decision to release feral cats

It is with extreme dismay to learn of La Crosse’s decision to release feral cats into the environment.
This decision is mistaken for multiple reasons. 1) feral cats are an ecological nightmare, with peer-reviewed published research indicating that cats allowed outdoors kill 1.4 to 3.7 billion birds (as well as other wildlife) in the US each year, leading to more than $17 billion in economic losses. 2) feral cats are often afflicted with ringworm, hookworm, cat scratch fever, toxoplasmosis, feline distemper, feline leukemia, and rabies. Cats allowed outdoors represent the majority of annually reported rabid domestic animals in the United States. Cats allowed outdoors may also become reservoirs for diseases and transmit them to wildlife, pets, and people. 3) Cats allowed outdoors live one-third as long as cats kept indoors, because of the higher risk they face from disease, collision with cars, and predation (from, for instance, owls, coyotes, foxes).
La Crosse was designated a Bird City, and in that designation was a commitment to reduce risks to wildlife from free-roaming cats. This step by the city of La Crosse flies squarely in the face of this commitment.
Please reconsider this action. Allowing cats outdoors to wreak havoc on the environment is not a wise or humane solution.
Wayne Thogmartin
Onalaska