Wayne Thogmartin: Writer underestimated deadly virus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A recent letter to the editor (Tribune, April 8) suggested that concerns for the ongoing pandemic were hyperbole promoted by the liberal left and the media.

This viewpoint is incredibly naïve and ignores important facts. Deaths by the coronavirus are now the most common cause of mortality in the U.S., killing more people per day than cancer or heart disease.

The rate of death from this illness is exponentially increasing, overwhelming medical providers in many, many locations across the country.

For anyone to continue to believe and espouse that this illness is no more worthy of our attention than the seasonal flu is taking on a willful ignorance that is incredibly dangerous because it leads to behavior that places all of us at risk.

This said, it is unconscionable for the Tribune to publicly air such antisocial sentiments. There is no public good seeing them brought into the light. The Tribune's editorial discretion should support fact over unhinged and dangerous reasoning.

Wayne Thogmartin, Onalaska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0