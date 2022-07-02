 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wayne Young: Constituent service from Washington lacking

Was this a retirement farewell tour to Belgium, Ireland and the United Kingdom on the taxpayers for Rep. Ron Kind? How many more trips has Kind planned before retirement?

Kind should have stayed home and answered his mail. I wrote a letter for information on the Americans With Disabilities Act. Kind was the only one who did not respond. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said she was not at her job and had no information, and Sen. Ron Johnson sent only a complaint form. So much for the help.

Why are they there? Just to take trips on the taxpayers and make sound bites. This is what we are paying for. 

Wayne Young

La Crosse 

