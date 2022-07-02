Wayne Young: Constituent service from Washington lacking

Was this a retirement farewell tour to Belgium, Ireland and the United Kingdom on the taxpayers for Rep. Ron Kind? How many more trips has Kind planned before retirement?

Kind should have stayed home and answered his mail. I wrote a letter for information on the Americans With Disabilities Act. Kind was the only one who did not respond. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said she was not at her job and had no information, and Sen. Ron Johnson sent only a complaint form. So much for the help.