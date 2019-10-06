A safety issue.
Why are there damaged sidewalks and others in the city of La Crosse.
You can find examples in the 1800 block of Rose Street, 1900 block of Rose Street, 1700 block of Kane Street, 1900 block of Kane Street and 1900 block of Charles Street.
These five sidewalks have been damaged for years. Nothing is being done to fix them. This is about safe walkability.
Solution is a phone call away to City Hall, having all media provide a phone number to call (a person answers) to report damaged sidewalks.
Pay for the cost of repair by issuing a citation for those who are refusing to maintain their sidewalks free of snow and ice per city ordinance. This all can be done within 30 days with leadership and motivated employees from the city and media.
We do not need a committee to talk about the issue for years.
Wayne Young, La Crosse
Editor's note: The phone number is 608-789-7505. You can also provide information at https://www.cityoflacrosse.org/portal