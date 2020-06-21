Wayne Young: La Crosse City Hall has an attitude

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There is a culture and an attitude at La Crosse City Hall.

To address any issue, make a phone call. To get them to answer the phone is a problem – if one can get through to report the issue.

It’s dismissed or a poor follow-up not addressing the issue.

One goes to City Hall to report an issue, one gets an attitude. Leave your name and phone number. One gets no response, no phone call back. Some believe they do not have to communicate with us, the owners of City Hall.

How does this type of thinking come about – disrespectful employees? A lack of leadership.

All phone calls should be answered by a person who says, “How can I help you?”

Address the issue with a call back on the solution to address the issue with no attitude.

Yes, we the people, not City Hall.

Wayne Young, La Crosse

