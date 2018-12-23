Why do people not keep the sidewalks clear of snow and ice (Dec. 6 Tribune)? Why does the city of La Crosse refuse to enforce this ordinance?
This is a safety issue. How many times do we have to fall? Yet we’re told ordinance compliance may occur anytime throughout the season.
This ordinance is enforced with an attitude of “when we get to it.” Not even a part-time job. Why is snow removal on city streets a seven-day-a-week, 24-hour-a-day job and snow and ice on city sidewalks there is an attitude of when the city gets the time?
How about thinking of getting the job done? Where is the priority of a safety issue? There needs to be an attitude readjustment by those responsible for enforcement.
Your job is on the line. The ordinance needs to be enforced.
Why do the corner property owners not keep the street crossing clear of snow and ice – even after the snow plow clears the street – and the 16 feet of sidewalk in front of alley openings? This is the responsibility of the two abutting property owners.
Wayne Young, La Crosse