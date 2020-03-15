Wayne Young: Leap Year means parking conundrum

This year being Leap Year, February had that extra day ending with the odd number of 29, and then the next month starts with the first day of March.

Two odd numbers in a row.

Parking on the street going from one side to the other, not thinking of the double odd number and that gotcha parking ticket (per city ordinance) for being on the wrong side of the street.

But when property owners do not shovel and maintain their sidewalks free from snow and ice (per city ordinance) – a safety issue – there are no citations issued.

Where is our leadership? There is something wrong here.

Wayne Young, La Crosse

Editor’s note: Police point out that Jan. 1 follows Dec. 31 every year, and that doesn’t stop enforcement efforts.

