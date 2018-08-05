How to pay for road and bridge repair? It starts with wasteful spending.
One example is at the corner of George Street and the West George Street area.
To the clueless, that’s the north side. This was a massive pour of concrete and overkill.
What did all the concrete cost? There also was the cost of removal of a dozen front lawns of homes. The removal of three houses and a business thus is also the future loss of property tax base to the city.
What was that cost? So much for neighborhood revitalization. I invite those who have not seen this to take a drive on Sunday afternoon to see wasteful spending at its best.
This area is no longer a family-friendly neighborhood.
Wayne Young, La Crosse