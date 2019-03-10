Richard Kyte ended his Feb. 24 Tribune column (“Professional ethics takes a team approach”) with this sentence: “When a majority of people report no confidence in the guardians of most of our core institutions, isn’t it time to try something new?”
What’s missing here is the media rating. What’s missing here is the attitude that has come into the media today.
Those in this “profession” are motivated by self-interest, as in the La Crosse Tribune letter policy that’s in place as an excuse for censorship.
It’s all about protecting those that they agree with, not allowing the other side to have a say on the issue.
An outside view is not welcome here – not being neutral. Where is the code of professional standards for the media – lying, hostile, clueless attitudes? Where is the system changes here not being transparent – working behind closed doors, making bad choices in secrecy, not willing to rein in unethical behavior? Those who are making the rules with the intent of not following the rules for their own advantage – do as we say, not as I do.
Where is the accountable action here being a community newspaper?
Wayne Young, La Crosse
Editor’s note: The Tribune certainly doesn’t promise to publish every letter submitted, but it has published 19 letters from Wayne Young in the past five years – mostly about his dislike of snowy sidewalks, leaf pickup, the Tribune and City Hall.