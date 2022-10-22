Wayne Young: We need to start over with ideas for schools

We do not need to spend $200 million plus to build a school -- what's not here is the yearly cost of busing, cost of the buses and operating cost, lack of bus drivers, and the wasted time to ride a bus from the North Side to the far South Side.

How much space is there in Logan High School? Put the Logan middle students in Logan High. It was that way before. If not enough room for all add a small building there. And add a small addition to the new Northside School for the sixth graders.

Why was the downtown school put there instead of using space available in the other buildings? We have a large administration center building -- why? We do not need a referendum to close it down. Use extra space at the schools for it and downsize it.

What's the cost here? We do not need to create new classes when Western Technical College has the same classes. Work with them. If you want to save money turn off the lights and other energy at the end of the day.

Upgrading schools would be more cost effective than building a $200 million school. Where is La Crosse street leadership? Why are they not speaking out against this? This one a one-sided survey. We the people are not going to rubber stamp this -- we need to start over with ideas, not the school district's poor ideas.

Logan is North Side -- students need to walk to school in a neighborhood setting.

Wayne Young

La Crosse