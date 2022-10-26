Wesley White: Oxymorons are us

Election deniers, those who cannot bear to lose (heads I win, tails you lose), are like oil to democracy’s water. To build a platform based on a personal belief of universal approval of me or else… is bullying at every level. It is an understandable stage of life, but an early one.

I remain hopeful that this approach of wanting to be elected on the basis of denying elections the court has consistently said has no merit (lacks evidence) will fade as quickly as it arose. The coming election will tell if this oxymoronic approach to electability is the fraud it claims elections to be or will plague us for decades to come. May we again engage our differing visions of the constitutional mandate to provide for the “general welfare” of all, not just the “me first” of election deniers.