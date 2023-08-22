Nationally, our founding document declares communal independence as its ground of being and has had nearly 250 years of maximizing that quality. The structure that was supposed to ensure that communal independence was to be democratic processes that check and balance one another.

Over time, we have shifted our attention from communal independence to personal independence. In doing so we find an increasing number of people desiring to return our governance to the rule of “one over all” instead of our founding motto, “out of many, one.”

At question is whether it is too late for a reorientation to a deeper form of independence — that of interdependence with one another across a widening class gap, others around the world, and earth itself.

The life-stage of adolescence might be thought of as a transition from dependence to independence. Most of us know the pain and resistances that come with that transition. Then, after gaining independence, new limits are found and we begin to build relationships that are interdependent.

I have found every stage of life to be a time of rebalancing as new limits are recognized and responded to. With more experience, transitions can become less fearful and angrifying, better managed.

I remain hopeful that we will negotiate the latest stage of our national life and not follow the model of the gingham dog and calico cat — who ate each other up.

Wesley White

Onalaska