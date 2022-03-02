 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Salem district to hold information sessions on referendum

The School District of West Salem will host Community Information Sessions regarding its upcoming non-recurring operational referendum.

The sessions will be held on Wednesday, March 9, Tuesday, March 22, and Thursday, March 31, at 6 p.m. in the Marie Heider Meeting Room at the District Office at 405 E. Hamlin St. in West Salem.

The information sessions will be an opportunity for community members to learn more about the referendum and get their questions answered by district administration.

More information can also be found on the district website at bit.ly/WSalemReferendum

