Why I Vote: Jim A. Jorstad

Jim A. Jorstad
“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Today is the April 5 spring election day edition with LWV guidelines below on being a voter.
Why I Vote:
“I vote because: Not only do I vote, but I also contribute to the League of Women Voters and the community to educate the public of the importance of voting. I value the act of voting as it is part of our history, it is our right, and our voice. Voting provides us the opportunity to make positive change, to make a profound difference, and demonstrate our patriotic duty to honor those who have fought for our right to vote. As Dwight D. Eisenhower once said, ‘The future of this republic is in the hands of the American voter.’ It is incumbent upon all of us to participate in this sacred act. Voting is our history, as well as our future. Ben Franklin was correct, we have ‘a republic, if you can keep it.’ Voting helps to ensure our republic withstands the test of time.”
— Jim A. Jorstad
Vernon County, Interim CIO (retired) UW-La Crosse
BE A VOTER:
- Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.
- To find your polling place go to
- . Some polling places have changed due to the 2020 Census.
- Bring your photo ID.
- You can register to vote at your polling place. Bring your proof of residence (utility bill, bank statement, rental agreement. Find more details at
- .)
- For candidate interviews go to
- .
- Need voting assistance? Call this Voter Helpline for local assistance: 608-285-2141.
- Voters with disabilities can use an accessible voting machine, have assistance marking a ballot, or can vote curbside. Call this Disability Rights Wisconsin Voter Hotline for assistance: 1-844-347-8683.
- If you still have your absentee ballot, you can return it at your polling place until 8 p.m. or deliver it to your municipal clerk’s office before 5 p.m.