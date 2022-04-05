Why I Vote: Jim A. Jorstad

Jim A. Jorstad

“I vote because: Not only do I vote, but I also contribute to the League of Women Voters and the community to educate the public of the importance of voting. I value the act of voting as it is part of our history, it is our right, and our voice. Voting provides us the opportunity to make positive change, to make a profound difference, and demonstrate our patriotic duty to honor those who have fought for our right to vote. As Dwight D. Eisenhower once said, ‘The future of this republic is in the hands of the American voter.’ It is incumbent upon all of us to participate in this sacred act. Voting is our history, as well as our future. Ben Franklin was correct, we have ‘a republic, if you can keep it.’ Voting helps to ensure our republic withstands the test of time.”