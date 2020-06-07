Will Cambio: Churches are taking steps for safety

In response to the letter to the editor by Jac Bulk (Tribune, May 27), if churches take the right safety percussions there should be no reason not to have mass unless a spike in COVID-19 occurs.
When I went to mass everyone had to sit two pews apart as well as wear masks. All the doors to the church were open so people did not have to touch door handles.
There were no hymnals set out and the sign of the peace as well as wine at communion was cut out. After mass, they wiped down the whole church and properly sanitized.
Will Cambio, La Crosse
