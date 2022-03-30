William and Elaine Peterson: Dillon Mader for County Board

My wife and I first met Dillon Mader when he was campaigning door-to-door in our neighborhood. We were immediately impressed with his positive attitude, knowledge and enthusiasm while discussing the issues that we felt were important. He never said a negative word about anybody, and it quickly became clear to us that Dillon would be a strong and empathetic representative for Shelby residents in the 30th District of La Crosse County.

Admittedly, we have not met Dillon's opponent in the election. However, we have received campaign literature on his behalf. This flyer claimed a person selected to serve on a county board committee was a "cop-hater" because of a tattoo this person had and somehow electing Mr. Frost would solve this "problem." This type of unjustified attack relying on negative emotional responses in order to boost a candidate's electability is the lowest common denominator in campaigning. It's an incredibly weak effort, especially in a local election.

Because of this, and more importantly because of our interactions with Dillon, we have no doubt that he would be the best choice for La Crosse County District 30 in the April 5 election. Regardless of your choice, be sure to vote. Democracy is precious, especially in these times.

William and Elaine Peterson

La Crosse

