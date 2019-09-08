Due to the poor quality of the roads in the area, people driving vehicles have a front-end tax imposed upon them.
It is not imposed by the city directly: It is the $250-500 per year cost for repairing the damage done to the tires, tie rods and parts associated with steering and supporting a vehicle front end.
Our two vehicles require attention every two years due to the roads in the city of La Crosse. And they are well-built vehicles maintained in good repair.
The people at the repair facility I deal with tells me that commonly in recent years they have been doing a lot of front-end repairs and vehicle alignment due to the roads.
Doubling the yearly license plate tag price and vehicle registration is a lot cheaper than the front-end tax. And hopefully it will generate enough money for government to improve the state of the roads.
Perhaps the day will come when we can spend less money repairing vehicle damage caused by the roads we currently have.
Military-surplus half tracks will be necessary if the roads are not repaired soon.
William Bastian, La Crosse