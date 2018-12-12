I want to add my voice to the chorus of letters, editorials and comments regarding the abuse by state legislators of their power, their attempt to ignore the will of the people and the highjacking of the election.
For Democratic legislators to run to Illinois to avoid participating in the legislative process and for the Democratic party to attempt a gubernatorial recall for no good reason other than its clear loss of an election is absolutely shameful.
Oh wait, I guess my letter's a little tardy. There was no excuse for such abuses by the Democrats then and no excuse for the Republicans now. A pox on both parties. It is time for term limits and, perhaps, for a third political party that reflects the sanity and values of moderate Americans who love their country and don't want it run by the far left fringe of the Democratic Party or the far right fringe of the Republican Party.
William Beres, Onalaska