William Beres: USPS story contained opinion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The article atop Page 1 (Tribune, Thursday) is a sharp criticism of the Trump administration's management of the Post Office as currently seen through the eyes of Rep. Ron Kind.

It states the following: "President Donald Trump's actions have sought to undermine its (USPS's) services" and goes on to refer to the administration's "derailing of the USPS."

Those words appear not to be the words of Rep. Kind but of Tribune reporter Olivia Herken. Such statements by the Tribune reporter and, in turn, the Tribune itself reflect opinion, not news. The article further states that La Crosse mail is routed through the Twin Cities "adding extra time" to La Crosse mail delivery.

It fails to report that this "extra time" resulted from the previous administration's closure of the La Crosse processing center in light of the USPS's continued "financial problems and a steady decline in mail" (Tribune, Feb. 24, 2012).

Irrespective of the subject matter of the Tribune's 8/20 article (USPS and current issues relating to it), the interjection of commentary and use of adjectives reflecting opinion, not news, is increasingly prevalent in the Tribune and media in general.

The job of news reporters and their editors is to report facts completely. It is not commentary or opinion.