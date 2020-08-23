William Beres: USPS story contained opinion

The article atop Page 1 (Tribune, Thursday) is a sharp criticism of the Trump administration's management of the Post Office as currently seen through the eyes of Rep. Ron Kind.
It states the following: "President Donald Trump's actions have sought to undermine its (USPS's) services" and goes on to refer to the administration's "derailing of the USPS."
Those words appear not to be the words of Rep. Kind but of Tribune reporter Olivia Herken. Such statements by the Tribune reporter and, in turn, the Tribune itself reflect opinion, not news. The article further states that La Crosse mail is routed through the Twin Cities "adding extra time" to La Crosse mail delivery.
It fails to report that this "extra time" resulted from the previous administration's closure of the La Crosse processing center in light of the USPS's continued "financial problems and a steady decline in mail" (Tribune, Feb. 24, 2012).
Irrespective of the subject matter of the Tribune's 8/20 article (USPS and current issues relating to it), the interjection of commentary and use of adjectives reflecting opinion, not news, is increasingly prevalent in the Tribune and media in general.
The job of news reporters and their editors is to report facts completely. It is not commentary or opinion.
I'm no fan of the current president, but have tremendous concern for this country and the effect on the electorate of what now passes for "news" reporting, whether slanted left or right. Report news and keep opinion to the Opinion page.
William Beres, Onalaska
Editor's note: Instead of using opinion, we relied on the president's own words. As The Associated Press reported, in an interview on Fox Business Network, Trump explicitly noted two funding provisions that Democrats are seeking in a relief package that has stalled on Capitol Hill. Without the additional money, he said, the Postal Service won't have the resources to handle a flood of ballots from voters who are seeking to avoid polling places during the coronavirus pandemic. “If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” Trump told host Maria Bartiromo Aug. 13. “That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting; they just can’t have it.”
