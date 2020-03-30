William Beres: Voters prefer a conservative court

I agree with Don Foy's letter to the Tribune (Tribune, March 29) to the extent it reflects the importance of spring elections and his admonition to "vote (absentee), and stay healthy."

I do not, however, agree with his rationale in support of a vote for Jill Karofsky for Supreme Court justice, that being to "restore some balance" to what is currently a more conservative court.

With all due respect Foy, my belief is that the reason the Supreme Court does, in fact, have a more conservative majority is that the citizens of this state prefer judges who are less inclined to judicial activism than those who are.

It is the responsibility of the Legislature and governor to make and enact the state's laws, not the judiciary.

My best to all voters and candidates, and a heartfelt thank you to all who are on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19.

William Beres, Onalaska

