Last week the Tribune printed comments by Mayor Mitch Reynolds (Opinion, June 15) about how other institutions need to share the responsibility of collaborating to reduce homelessness. Although I agree with the mayor that the county and the university could do more to address this, they are not the ones who are causing the issue.

The city of La Crosse is the entity that is creating and enforcing laws that cause housing to be more expensive and insecure, not the university or county.

The city is the one requiring housing developments to have expensive onsite parking, even if the residents don’t own a car (as many unhoused individuals do not). They set the minimum lot size that mandates large yards, which increase the cost of housing. They outlaw cheaper housing options in most of the city, such as small apartment buildings or granny flats.

The city is the one enforcing laws that increase the cost of development and limit housing supply. These laws make housing more expensive for everybody and decrease housing security. Until city laws are changed, housing will become more expensive and homelessness will only increase. The mayor, and the city, are just treating the symptoms of homelessness. It's time for the mayor to address the root causes of housing: unaffordability.

William Bonadurer

La Crosse