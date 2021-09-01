William Buchta: Supporting mandatory vaccination of health workers :

Kudos to two former Wisconsin governors, Tommy Thompson and Scott Walker, for stepping outside political boundaries and standing up for what is best for Wisconsin citizens, students, and workers at a minor risk to personal preferences.

As UW System President, former Gov. Thompson made it clear that he will do what is best for his students and faculty to the chagrin of the state legislature. His staff has created a safety net on UW campuses that respects individual choices and offers a variety of options for maintaining COVID safety with the caveat that constraints may tighten depending upon the circumstances, i.e., possible surge in campus cases of COVID-19. It is ironic that the article about his stance was published in the August 25 edition of the Tribune, just below an article about health workers protesting mandatory vaccination.

As former president of the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (ACOEM), I was a staunch critic of mandatory vaccination of health workers for influenza but only because it was an ineffective vaccine that gave a false impression of safety. Now, I stand with the most recent ACOEM position supporting mandatory vaccination of health workers for COVID-19.