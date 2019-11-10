On Nov. 3, the Tribune printed a column on its Opinion page by syndicated columnist Rich Lowry with the headline, "The best defense for Trump."
His basic argument was that even though Trump threatened to withhold military aid from an ally (Ukraine) unless it acted to help him smear political opponents, and support a totally false conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election to help him win in 2020, it doesn't matter because the aid was eventually released. The Republicans have repeatedly, publicly admitted that that is in fact what Trump did.
My defense the next time I try to shoot someone who cheated on me will be: "Yes, I did try to shoot the person 10 times at close range. But, I missed, so no crime."
My defense the next time I get caught driving with a blood alcohol of .3 at 40 mph in a school zone will be, "But officer, I didn't actually kill a third-grader, so what's the problem?
My defense the next time I rob a bank at gunpoint will be, "Your honor, when I was apprehended fleeing the bank robbery, I offered immediately to give the money back, and even though I threatened the teller with a loaded pistol, I didn't actually shoot her.
The Tribune editors are trying to be "fair and balanced" which is a good thing. Printing such a biased and legally unsupportable opinion is not a good thing.
You can, and should, do better.
William Carskadon, Onalaska