William Feehan: Support Van Orden for Congress

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday Aug. 11, I will be casting my vote for Derrick Van Orden in the Republican primary for Congress.

I urge all of my friends to join me in supporting a very good man who served 26 years in the U.S. Navy and retired as a Navy SEAL senior chief with five combat deployments. Derrick is a supporter of the Second Amendment and endorsed by Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Right to Life.

Derrick attended county caucuses, Lincoln dinners and other party events and won the straw polls at all of these events.

In April, he received 67% of the delegate votes at the 3rd District Caucus, earning our party’s endorsement.

He has been endorsed by Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Scott Walker. He is the only candidate to raise enough money to make a serious challenge in the November election.

William Feehan, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0