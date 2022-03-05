William Garcia: GOP funding for conservative takeover locally

By donating money to their hand-picked candidates, the La Crosse GOP is making a massive financial investment in what they see as their best shot in years at politicizing local governments and school boards within La Crosse county.

Between November 11 and December 08, 2021, the La Crosse County Republican Party (LCRP) dispersed $6300 to local candidates per the Wisconsin Campaign Finance Information System (https://cfis.wi.gov/). A listing of these candidates can be found on laxdems.com.

It is one thing for a political party to endorse someone for a non-partisan office, but another to significantly fund their campaigns. Another example of how Republicans are attempting (and often succeeding) to corrupt democratic institutions around the country. Importantly, the GOP contributions to local candidates could be significantly higher, but the disbursements from January and February of 2022 have not been released yet.

In addition to money issued directly to their preferred candidates, the LCRP has been sending mailings/fliers out in support of their candidates and also to smear progressive candidates with lies and mischaracterizations of their voting records.

They also continue to motivate their base to the polls by repeating lies about President Biden’s 2020 victory in Wisconsin and by pushing laws though the state Congress that do nothing but fuel the flames of the culture wars.

La Crosse County voters who want to keep non-political good governance at the local level have just over a month to stop conservative takeovers of our school boards and local governments.

William Garcia

Chair, La Crosse County Democratic Party

La Crosse

