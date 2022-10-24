William Garcia: Pfaff only responsible choice for Congress

We need Brad Pfaff’s experience, integrity and character representing Western Wisconsin. There is no starker contrast in American politics than between Sen. Pfaff and his Republican opponent, Derrick Van Orden.

Brad Pfaff has spent a lifetime working on agricultural policies that support the farmers of Western Wisconsin. No one has a better resume for working on agricultural affairs. Van Orden has no comparable experience, so he resorts to the only thing he can think of, attacking. Van Orden would have us believe that spending the years necessary to become an expert in rural affairs is somehow a negative to Western Wisconsin. If Van Orden had integrity, he would admit his lack of experience in this area.

Several years ago, Pfaff was denied confirmation as Wisconsin’s Secretary of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protections because he fought with the GOP legislature for more funds to prevent suicides among Wisconsin farmers. Knowing that his career was on the line, Pfaff chose to stand by Wisconsin farmers and stand up to the GOP. That is the integrity needed in a US Congressperson. Van Orden’s fear of debates and the mainstream press show he is not willing to speak to his would-be constituents, much less stand up for them.

Pfaff has run a positive, issue-oriented campaign focused on the needs of Western Wisconsin while Van Orden focuses on getting himself on right-wing podcasts. There is only one responsible choice for Western Wisconsin: Sen. Brad Pfaff.

William Garcia

La Crosse