In a recent Op-Ed to the La Crosse Tribune, Republican U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden declared, “I will have no part in a debt ceiling negotiation that includes cuts to Social Security or Medicare.”

I am glad Rep. Van Orden has decided to side with Democrats on this important issue. Democrats have been fighting to protect and expand our Social Security and Medicare services for decades, and I am glad therepresentative has seen the light on this important issue.

However, later in the article, he tells us “…every time you hear from any member of the Democratic Party… that House Republicans want to cut Social Security and Medicare, they are lying to you.” This is patently false.

Before the November 2022 election, when Republicans were expecting a "red wave" to usher in a Republican majority in both houses, Republican politicians at every level of government were speaking openly about the need to cut Social Security and Medicare.

In June 2022, the Republican Study Committee released a budget plan that called for raising the eligibility age and the cutting of payroll taxes that pay for Medicare and Social Security, as well as exploring dangerous private alternatives to Social Security.

We are glad Rep. Van Orden has decided to join with Democrats on this issue, but he is the one lying if he says Republicans are not a continued threat to these vital social programs.

William Garcia

La Crosse