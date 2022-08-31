 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William Garcia: Van Orden is the true career politician

From the COLLECTION: Your views in today's letters to the editor series

GOP candidate Derrick Van Orden, currently hiding from the press out of fear that his extremist policies will become more widely known, has been trying to attack Democratic candidate Sen. Brad Pfaff as a “career politician.” This is a ridiculous statement from someone whose only apparent job has been to run for political office for the past three years.

Van Orden equates “career politician” with someone who speaks without saying anything, who makes empty promises, and who contributes nothing to people’s lives. This definition fits Van Orden perfectly. While Pfaff works continuously for the people of Wisconsin, Van Orden does nothing but campaign and appear on far-right news as a Trump enabler. When not harassing teenage women about LBGTQ library books or illegally carrying loaded guns onto planes, he wanders around the district, posting selfies to Facebook and speaking at closed-door events to Trump supporters. Instead of detailing how he plans to improve the lives of Wisconsinites, he simply rages against everything Democrats do, hoping no one will notice his lack of concrete plans.

It is true that Pfaff has spent his life working on rural and agriculture issues at the top levels of state and federal government, but why does Van Orden see this expertise as a problem? It is a shame that Van Orden has nothing better to say in his campaign than attack an expert in agricultural policy for working for the people of Wisconsin.

William Garcia

La Crosse 

