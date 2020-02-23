William Haviland: Grandad Bluff trail is a bad idea

I am concerned about the trail project aimed at Grandad Bluff. The city via Parks and Recreation pushed forth this project without the guidance of a comprehensive plan for Hixon Forest that addressed recreational development.
The soil type and steepness of slope are not conducive to trail building as cited in the city’s 2005 Comprehensive Plan for Hixon Forest (which was scrapped in 2015). That plan stated that 91.6% of Hixon Forest was very limited for trail development including that below the Grandad Bluff face.
It also stated that these limitations generally cannot be overcome without major soil reclamation, special design or expensive installation procedures, poor performance and high maintenance.
Slow down any trail development on Hixon Forest land until an overall plan based on science is made.
Landslides and mudslides are possible if this land is disrupted by trail building including switch backs. The soil type and slope of land has not changed in the past 20 years. Below the soil is sandstone which is porous and easily crumbled.
Heavy rainfalls are more frequent and have caused slides on slopes to the south of La Crosse. The project area is not that far from the landslides that were recently experienced on Bliss Road. There also are homes below these proposed trails.
Grandad Bluff cannot afford to be scarred or damaged.
I have exercised outdoors my entire life and am not opposed to activities that promote fitness, but I think this project is a bad idea.
William Haviland, La Crosse