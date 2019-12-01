William Haviland: La Crosse must fix traffic problems

I am writing my observances and complaints regarding traffic in La Crosse.

On a regular occurrence, cars are running the traffic lights on Losey Boulevard, especially at Main Street and Cass Street.

As the light turns yellow, cars start to speed up and usually there are one or two cars that pass through a completely red light. This is dangerous, as people cross at these crosswalks regularly to go to school, day care or church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If the speed limit isn’t going to be enforced, then return the speed limit to 35 mph on Losey. Regularly cars are going 35-40 mph (or faster). This may a reason people are running the lights.

The traffic circles on the side streets, especially on King Street, have too large a radius. If people park near the circle it is difficult if not impossible to get around. What will happen during snow removal?

The bump-outs on Cass Street between West Avenue and 7th Street are causing traffic difficulties already. A narrow street has been made narrower.

Watch as cars turn from a side street onto to Cass. Nearly all have to turn crossing the center line into the other lane. What happens during snow removal will be interesting.

William Haviland, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0