William J. McLoughlin: Many gave their life in Afghanistan

If each one was a star, they would line-up nicely in a 51 x 48 array…or a constellation of 68 x 36…or a 102 x 24 grid.

I suppose an orderly military formation is only appropriate, for each star represents one of the 2448 American men and women who was a member of our armed forces and gave his or her life in the Afghan War between 2001 and 2021…but who knows? We've still got to get through the evacuation of American and Afghan civilians from Kabul. Maybe even more stars will be wasted before we're finally done.

Every one of these people answered the call to serve our country.

Every one of these people had his or her whole life ahead of them.

Every one of these people had a family and friends.

The loss of every one of these Americans left a hole in the hearts of other Americans.

And while they fought, suffered, and died, the rest of us back home went blithely on with our lives. If we, as a nation, are going to deploy our people in harm’s way, then the whole nation should go on a war-footing until the mission is completed and they have returned. I bet THAT would keep us from ever getting embroiled in another 20-year-war.