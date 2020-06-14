William L. Ohm: Just what defines a facist?

William L. Ohm: Just what defines a facist?

According to the American Heritage Dictionary, fascism is: A system of government marked by a totalitarian dictator, socioeconomic controls, suppression of the opposition, and usually a policy of belligerent nationalism and racism.

From what I gather from various news sources, antifas are people opposed to fascism.

The president seems to be against antifas.

Is an anti-antifa a fascist?

William L. Ohm, La Crescent

