William L. Ohm: Just what defines a facist?

According to the American Heritage Dictionary, fascism is: A system of government marked by a totalitarian dictator, socioeconomic controls, suppression of the opposition, and usually a policy of belligerent nationalism and racism.
From what I gather from various news sources, antifas are people opposed to fascism.
The president seems to be against antifas.
Is an anti-antifa a fascist?
William L. Ohm, La Crescent
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!