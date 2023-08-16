I am a conservative person with a few liberal ideas. Early in my life I was a card-carrying member of the Republican Party. I paid dues, I made donations, I worked on campaigns and was a generally good supporter.

I did this because I believed in what I thought were the principles of the party such as financial responsibility, family values and doing the right thing.

After all, Republican Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves, Republican Teddy Roosevelt broke up the trusts and Republican Dwight Eisenhower warned against the military industrial complex.

However, either the party has been hijacked or never was what I thought it was. I will never vote for a Republican who refuses to denounce the likes of Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Lindsey Graham, Marjorie Taylor Greene and all the other demagogues frolicking under the Republic banner.

William L. Ohm

La Crescent, Minnesota