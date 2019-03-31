After watching another episode of a series called "Medal of Honor" on Netflix and then watching President Donald Trump hug the American flag at the CPAC gathering made me sick.
Five deferments? Donald was nowhere to be seen when called to serve his country in the 1960s.
He's criticized Gold Star families, who's next? John McCain. Will some veteran please write a letter to the editor and explain why you can support a person who puts money before country. I am a Vietnam veteran if your wondering. Remember I am asking how you as veteran can support him. If you have the chance, watch an episode or two of "Medal of Honor" before answering.
William Lewis, West Salem