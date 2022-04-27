William Morgan: Green energy change has to happen right now

Last year a newsletter from the New Yorker magazine, quoted below, made the astonishing claim that green energy prices have plunged so fast recently that renewable energy sources are on the verge of replacing fossil fuels completely. This is a dramatic change from 2015, when zero percent of solar power was inexpensive enough to compete with fossil fuels. The implications for global warming are enormous.

Unlike fossil fuels, renewable energy sources do not cause global warming.

But why this letter now, a year later? The plain fact is I missed it last year and discovered it accidentally recently.

However, there is a huge problem. Global warming is worsening as fast as green energy prices are falling. The change needs to occur “right now.” The main barrier to change is “the ability of incumbents to manipulate political forces to stop change.” Nevertheless, replacing fossil fuels with renewables “is infinitely easier now that renewable energy is so cheap. The falling price puts the wind at our backs, as it were. It’s the greatest gift we could have been given…and we dare not waste it.” The remaining text describes the writer’s conclusions, based on the above:

We and our grandchildren have been given a second chance. After an inexorable slide toward catastrophe, marked by progressively gloomier reports, we’ve been handed a life-line to a livable planet. We need to shout this from the rooftops till it reaches our representatives in Washington and all 50 state capitals and they feel it from us voters.

William Morgan

Onalaska

