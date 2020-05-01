William Morgan: Social distancing is our only defense

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In his column (La Crosse Tribune, April 24), retired Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden takes issue with Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home response to coronavirus 19.

The virus is a formidable enemy by any standard. In spite of vigorous efforts nationwide, Americans continue to die from it at the rate of about 2,000 per day.

In contrast, during nearly four years of combat -- World War II, our bloodiest -- we lost an average of 310 lives per day.

It is indisputable that at this time the only way to defend against the virus is by interrupting its person-to-person spread.

Van Orden objects to carrying this out by mandate and considers the order an "attack" on our liberty. He demands that we abandon the one weapon we have to defend ourselves against a lethal force.

In a confusing time, his response underlines the importance of correctly identifying the true source of a threat.

William Morgan, La Crosse