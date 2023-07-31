Everyone in western Wisconsin needs to take time out from their daily routines and thank Rep. Derrick Van Orden for showing the entire country that he must represent a bunch of foul-mouthed dirtbags in the district that elected him.

Apparently, Jan. 6 rioters, who took time out from trying to bash the heads in of law enforcement officers bravely trying to protect the sacred Capitol building in order to defecate on the Rotunda floor, are worthy of the label "heroes" and "patriots." But some high school kids who earned a job in the Capitol building for the summer who are trying to record their memories of that summer by taking photos of the Capitol ceiling while lying on the Rotunda floor should be the subject of a demeaning, humiliating and profanity-laced tirade about treating the Capitol like a frat house from Van Orden. And this from the guy whose office is full of alcohol as seen in recent photos.

As a quick aside, there might be some good to come out of this amazing display of hypocrisy. Maybe fraternities across the country will realize that cruel and unusual hazing methods are no longer necessary to initiate new members. They can just have the pledges lay on the frat house floor with their phones and take pictures of the ceiling. That will really show them what a frat house is all about.

Bottom line: Does Van Orden "represent" us? No way. Does Van Orden embarrass us? Definitely.

William Petersen

La Crosse