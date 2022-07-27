 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William Reed: Choose candidates based on track record

It’s getting to be that time again. On August 9, the Primary election will be held to determine who will be on the ballot for the General Election in November. Mail in voting for the election is under way and in person voting takes place on Tuesday, August 9.

Perhaps you’ve been following the various races carefully and are up to speed on the various candidates' platforms but if not, the League of Women Voters has (again) put together a remarkably comprehensive website, Vote411 (www.vote411.org) which lists each race, each candidate and where they stand on major policies and issues. To the League’s credit, this appears to be done in a neutral tone that allows the reader to judge for themselves the merits of the statements.

Most of the Republican candidates chose not to submit a response. Failure to enter ANY response means that we are left not knowing what the candidate’s intentions are, what life experience they possess and what we can expect from them if elected. This may be for the best for as Churchill said, “I no longer listen to what people say, I just watch what they do. Behavior never lies.”

People are also reading…

In the absence of any written statement concerning their previous accomplishments, we must decide for ourselves whether the individual will act as a representative for us or whether they will be another henchman trying to subvert the will of the majority. When you vote, choose someone who’s track record has shown they will represent us.

William Reed

Holmen

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin needs an honorable GOP -- Lester Bruns

Wisconsin needs an honorable GOP -- Lester Bruns

I am looking for a few honorable Republicans to run for political office. Since 2011, Republicans have been running the state of Wisconsin as their own personal realm. This has brought out the worst in political dishonor.

Johnson stands up to Biden's agenda -- Robert Kolb

Johnson stands up to Biden's agenda -- Robert Kolb

President Joe Biden’s doublespeak on gas prices is doing nothing to solve the problem we are facing. He can’t on one hand promise to end the oil industry, and then on the other blame them for not doing enough.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News