William Reed: Choose candidates based on track record

It’s getting to be that time again. On August 9, the Primary election will be held to determine who will be on the ballot for the General Election in November. Mail in voting for the election is under way and in person voting takes place on Tuesday, August 9.

Perhaps you’ve been following the various races carefully and are up to speed on the various candidates' platforms but if not, the League of Women Voters has (again) put together a remarkably comprehensive website, Vote411 (www.vote411.org) which lists each race, each candidate and where they stand on major policies and issues. To the League’s credit, this appears to be done in a neutral tone that allows the reader to judge for themselves the merits of the statements.

Most of the Republican candidates chose not to submit a response. Failure to enter ANY response means that we are left not knowing what the candidate’s intentions are, what life experience they possess and what we can expect from them if elected. This may be for the best for as Churchill said, “I no longer listen to what people say, I just watch what they do. Behavior never lies.”

In the absence of any written statement concerning their previous accomplishments, we must decide for ourselves whether the individual will act as a representative for us or whether they will be another henchman trying to subvert the will of the majority. When you vote, choose someone who’s track record has shown they will represent us.

William Reed

Holmen