William Reed: Epidemic of the misinformed

There have been numerous theories that the coronavirus vaccine is unsafe. This is simply untrue. Over 4 billion doses have been given to people around the world and the incidence of adverse reactions to the vaccine is quite small.

We also aren’t seeing a wave of sterility in the vaccinated population, there has been no increase in the zombie population, nobody has become magnetic, nobody has discovered an implanted microchip and there have been NO long-term complications related to the vaccine. After 4 billion doses!

People who choose not to get the vaccine or who simply can’t decide whether to get the vaccine have been blatantly misinformed. You could also say they have been played, duped, fooled, conned, lied to and/or sacrificed by those who have misled them.

Today, The Washington Post published an analysis of the most recent CDC coronavirus data which is now primarily related to the Omicron variant. The data confirms that those who are unvaccinated are 83 times more likely to be admitted to the hospital with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus infection than those who are fully vaccinated and boosted. It also concludes that those who are unvaccinated are 53 times more likely to die from this infection than those who are vaccinated and boosted.

The data also suggests that those who are fully vaccinated but not boosted are not as well protected. Please get vaccinated and boosted, don't let misinformation kill you.

William Reed, MD

Holmen

