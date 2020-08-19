William Reed: Put country before party

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am discouraged with our nation's two-party system.

Lately it seems the two parties are unable to interact in a constructive manner and it comes when our country is facing one crisis after another.

This is a critical time when we are faced with a global pandemic, historic unemployment, a depressed economy with many local businesses struggling to survive, families facing eviction and many individuals have lost their health-care coverage through unemployment.

Schools are closed and sports have been canceled. Despite all this, our legislators bicker and refuse to cross partisan lines to formulate solutions and provide direction.

Our president turns his back on science and offers up blame, excuses and magical thinking in place of leadership or a coherent plan based on scientific evidence.

We will likely have an effective vaccine early next year, but until then we need to act together to slow the spread of this virus, re-open businesses and schools safely and help protect each other.

We can't make this about a particular party. We must not allow any party to do our thinking for us. I urge each of us to read more and become informed.