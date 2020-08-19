William Reed: Put country before party

I am discouraged with our nation's two-party system.
Lately it seems the two parties are unable to interact in a constructive manner and it comes when our country is facing one crisis after another.
This is a critical time when we are faced with a global pandemic, historic unemployment, a depressed economy with many local businesses struggling to survive, families facing eviction and many individuals have lost their health-care coverage through unemployment.
Schools are closed and sports have been canceled. Despite all this, our legislators bicker and refuse to cross partisan lines to formulate solutions and provide direction.
Our president turns his back on science and offers up blame, excuses and magical thinking in place of leadership or a coherent plan based on scientific evidence.
We will likely have an effective vaccine early next year, but until then we need to act together to slow the spread of this virus, re-open businesses and schools safely and help protect each other.
We can't make this about a particular party. We must not allow any party to do our thinking for us. I urge each of us to read more and become informed.
Read from multiple sources and question that which seems nonsensical.
When you vote, don't follow a particular party line, choose the person who you feel is asking the right questions and working to make our country stronger.
In about 80 days we will again choose our leaders, it is critical that we choose well.
William Reed, Holmen
